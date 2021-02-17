Global Disease Diagnostics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsMarket Outline: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

The immune system protects the body from infections and diseases. In autoimmune disorders low or overactivity of immune system may appear. There is no exact cause of autoimmune diseases are identified. In response to unknown trigger, immune system produces antibodies that instead of fighting infections, attacks body own tissues. Autoimmune diseases diagnosed with blood tests and review of disease history, symptoms and physical examination. Rheumatoid arthritis, type-1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and lupus some of the major autoimmune diseases.

Market Dynamics: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is driven by government initiatives towards increasing awareness in public about autoimmune disorders. In addition, increase in R&D investments and rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders are expected to boost the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. However, high cost of diagnosis, limited awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, chances of false results coupled with lack of skilled professionals are expected to hamper the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market is segmented based on type, disease and end-user

Based on type, global autoimmune disease diagnostics are segmented into

Systemic Autoimmune Disease

Local Autoimmune Disease

Based on disease, it is segmented into

Diabetes Type-1

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

Based on end user,it is segmented into

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Others

Market Summary: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at significant rate owing to growing rates of autoimmune diseases. According to National Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS), approximately, 2.3 Mn people are living with multiple sclerosis worldwide. The market is composed of multinational and local companies involved in offering autoimmune diagnostics. Major players are involving in R&D for development and introduction of new diagnostics into the market. Market players are collaborating in order to develop the new diagnostics for the autoimmune diseases and further increasing the market portfolio. For instance, in November 2014, Protagen AG entered into a long-term collaboration with Qiagen to develop an innovative companion diagnostic development platform for autoimmune disorders. Furthermore, government and non-profit organizations are taking initiatives to increase the awareness and involving in development of diagnostics for autoimmune diseases.

Regional Analysis: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Geographically, global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into following regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be major market for autoimmune disease diagnostics owing to increase in prevalence of autoimmune disorders, presence of many market players, and government initiatives to promote the autoimmune disease awareness. Europe is expected to expand at significant growth rate for global autoimmune disease diagnostics due to growing awareness and rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at faster rates owing to expansion of MNC’s into the developing countries of the region such as India.

Competition Assessment: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Some of the players in global autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), bioMerieux SA (France), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) (Germany), Inova Diagnostics Inc. (Werfen Life Group, S.A.(Spain), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), MBL International Corporation (U.S.) and Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.)

Market Developments: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

In November 2016, U.S. FDA has cleared Inova Diagnostic’s assay, “QUANTA LITE Calprotectin Extended Range” to help differentiate inflammatory bowel disease from irritating bowel disease.

In November 2014, Adaptive Biotechnologies launched, immunoSEQ, research use only kit for diagnosing autoimmune.

