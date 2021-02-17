Global Swimming Pool Lighting Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Swimming Pool Lighting Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Swimming pool lighting are pool lights makes it possible to use the pool round the clock, at the same time as it provides added safety when swimming in the evening.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Swimming Pool Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Swimming Pool Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

WIBRE

DAVEY

Pahlen

ASTEL LIGHTING

Swimming pools Magilin

Gzfenlin

Huaxia Lighting

Hayward Pool

Armadillo Lighting

Spa Electrics

Waterstone Pool

All4light

Wenzhou SWIN LED Lighting

Concept Deesign Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

In Groud Lighting

Underwater Lighting

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Pool

Pool Spa

Waterpark

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Swimming Pool Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Swimming Pool Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Swimming Pool Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Swimming Pool Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Swimming Pool Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Swimming Pool Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Swimming Pool Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

