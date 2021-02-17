Global Green Cement Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

Market Highlights

Green cement market is majorly driven by the increase in use by the residential as well as non-residential end users. Green cement offers resistance to moisture, is a very good insulator and offers protection against corrosion, which are expected to drive the market for green cement. The rise in the construction activities due to the increasing population and urbanization, is expected to drive the growth of the green cement market. The growth of the market can also be attributed to factors such as the rising stringent regulations on carbon emission and emphasis on creating zero waste regions.

Global Key Players

 Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

 ACC Limited

 UltraTech Cement Ltd

 Calera Corporation

 Ceratech, Inc

 HeidelbergCement AG

 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

 Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

 Taiwan Cement Corporation

 Solidia Technologies, Inc.

 Cenin Cement

Study Objectives of Green Cement Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global green cement Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global Green cement market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by application, product type and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global green cement market

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the Green Cement Market due to the increasing industrialization. Also, the rapid urbanization in the developing economies such as India, is generating need for more constructions, thereby driving the growth for the green cement market. In North America, the increasing demand for entertainment, healthcare infrastructure and education, is driving the need for construction with green cement. In Africa, the rising demand for energy infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for green cement.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global green cement Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Green cement market by its application, end-use and region.

By Application

• Residential

• Non-residential

• Industrial

By Product type

• Fly ash based

• Slag based

• Geopolymer

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

