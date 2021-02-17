Global Alternative Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Alternative Lending Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
Alternative Lending market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alternative Lending market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Lending Club
Prosper
Upstart
SoFi
OnDeck
Avant
Funding Circle
Zopa
Lendix
RateSetter
Mintos
Auxmoney
CreditEase
Lufax
Renrendai
Tuandai
maneo
Capital Float
Capital Match
SocietyOne
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
P2P Lending
Crowdfunding
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individuals
Businesses
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America