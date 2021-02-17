Mobile FrontHaul Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

As per the detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mobile fronthaul market is poised to acquire a substantial market valuation at a moderate CAGR over the review period.

The global mobile fronthaul market is expected to witness a strong growth trajectory over the review period, owing to the increasing deployment of 4G networks and the advent of the groundbreaking 5G technology. The reduced maintenance cost and implementation need after switching from conventional technologies to mobile fronthaul technology are some of the benefits resulting in the increased revenue generation of the mobile fronthaul industry. Moreover, the rising usage of smartphones and the advantages of the low-cost power consumption provided by mobile fronthaul contribute to market growth. The increasing investments by market players, and the growing research and development activities taking place are also likely to influence mobile fronthaul market growth over the assessment period.

Moreover, Mobile front haul networks are very complicated systems, and the networking options are limited. The lack of technical knowledge and complexities ascending out of the network architecture are also expected to hinder the growth of the market. The advent of the 5G network provides lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Major Competitive Analysis:

The leading market players identified by MRFR in the global market are Accelink Technologies Co.ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), MACOM Technologies (US), E-blink SA (France), OE Solutions (US), Finisar Corporation (US), InnoLight Technology Corporation (China), Eoptolink Technologies Inc. (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Xilinx, Inc. (US), Microsemi Corporation (US), among others.

Mobile FrontHaul Market Segmental Analysis:

The global mobile fronthaul segments have been analyzed based on network, type, and services. On the basis of the type, the market has been segmented into Cloud-RAN (C-RAN) and centralized RAN.

Based on the network, the market has been segmented into Passive WDM, active WDM, optical transmission network, and Semi-passive WDM, among others.

On the basis of services, the market has been bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

Mobile FrontHaul Market Regional Analysis:

The global mobile fronthaul market has been analyzed in five major regions, the Asia Pacific, the middle east and Africa, North America, and Europe.

North America is estimated to account for the maximum share of the market and is also expected to rise with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the presence of a thriving mobile industry, the advent of an innovative and new mobile technology, and the presence of significant players in this region, including Finisar Corporation, MACOM Technologies, and OE Solutions among others. North America is followed by the European region, where the market for mobile fronthaul is expected to gain a considerable growth in the upcoming years. Whereas, in Asia-Pacific countries including Japan, China, and India, among others, the market is also growing due to the growing demand for efficient and low-cost power consumption.

