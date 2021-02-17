Slickline Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Global Slickline Services Market, 2020-2026

The global slickline services market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. It is expected to contribute substantially to the global market growth on account of the rising number of onshore drilling activities that almost doubled from the past decade. Europe is expected to foresee a positive trend for the slickline services market owing to the development of unconventional oil and gas exploration activities such as shale, which is driving the market in the region.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to show a high rate of growth in the slickline services market over the coming years owing to the increasing oil and gas exploration activity in the region. The slickline services market is emerging in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Australia, and Thailand and is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and South America are also one of the promising slickline services market owing to growing investment in oil and gas exploration activities. Moreover, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the biggest oil and gas exporters and are planning on further expanding their oil and gas production infrastructure. The region has well-established hydrocarbon reserves, and more investment is made to explore potential new reserves. In Africa, the slickline services market is witnessing growth due to the rise in new oil reserves discovered in the deep-water regions of Nigeria.

The Global Slickline Services Market has been segmented based on slickline tools and application. Based on the application, the global market is divided into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment is expected to be a larger segment because all the drilling sites are located on dry land and account for 70% of worldwide oil production. Onshore drilling is similar to offshore drilling but without the difficulty of deep water between the platform and the oil. These factors will drive the market for the onshore application segment.

Drivers



Scope of the Report

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the global slickline services market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study provides the segmentation of the global slickline services market by slickline tools, application, and region.

Slickline Tools

Pulling Tools Gauge Cutter Downhole Bailer Bridge Plug Others



Application Onshore Offshore



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players

Schlumberger Limited (US)

China Oilfield Services Limited (China)

Weatherford International Plc. (US)

Baker Hughes Company (US)

National Oilwell Varco (US)

AOS Orwell Ltd (Nigeria)

Halliburton Company (US)

Archer Ltd (UK)

Expro Holdings UK 2 ltd. (UK)

Superior Energy Services Inc. (US)

Reliance Oilfield Services (US)

Altus Intervention (Norway)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (US)

HLS Asia Limited (India)

Wellmax (India).

