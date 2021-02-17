Global 2-D Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2027

Market Overview:

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market of 2D materials is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027). Graphene is the widely used 2D material due to its extensive range of applications in various sectors and is expected to hold the largest share of the 2D Materials market for materials segment. Whereas, automobile and electronics sub segments in the end user 2D materials market are expected to show major growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in use of 2D materials in automobile, airplanes, and electronics industries to lower manufacturing cost and time is the major factor driving the growth of 2D materials market.

Industry News:

December 2017 – Graphene-based wearable textile close to commercialisation. ACS Nano says the method could allow the Graphene textiles to be produced at rates 150 metres per minute.

November 2017 – Thomas Swan has developed prototype of Graphene-reinforced carbon fiber composite. Initial independent testing with unidirectional carbon fibers reportedly gave very encouraging results. This prototype was prepared by working collaboratively with an established and experienced third party.2D Materials Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for 2D materials appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Global Key Player:

ACS materials

Planar Tech

Garmor

Thomas-swan

Nitronix

2-D tech

Abalonyx AS

BASF SE

XG Sciences, Inc.

Industry Segmentation:

The 2d Materials Market can be classified into 3 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Material: Comprises of Graphene, TMDCs, black phosphorus, and Boron nitride among others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of Semiconductor, aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, and energy among others

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the 2D materials market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as ACS materials, Planar Tech, Garmor, Nitronix and XG Sciences, Inc. among others. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the 2D materials market as China accounts for the largest graphite reserves in the world. The country is currently the largest producer of Graphene in the world. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2027 due to increasing adoption of 2D materials in the region. With a huge base of research & development and technological innovations, China is one of the fastest growing markets for producing solar PV modules using Graphene. Whereas, the Europe market for 2D materials is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2027).

https://thedailychronicle.in/