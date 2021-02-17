Global Air Mattress and Beds Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2022

About Air Mattress and Beds

Air mattress and beds are inflatable sleeping pads that use air rather than a coil system or foam core as a means of support to the user. Air chambers that run through the mattress and beds allow the user to adjust and customize comfort while using them.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Air Mattress and Beds Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air mattress and beds market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of pumping mechanism such as electric air pump and manual air pump in these mattress and bed products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, global air mattress and beds market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.

Exxel Outdoors

Intex

Newell Brands

Serta Simmons Bedding

Market driver

Growing adoption of air mattresses and beds as camping gear

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Susceptibility to air leaks in outdoor environments

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Innovative and technological features

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

