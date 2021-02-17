Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

Pompe disease is a genetic metabolic disorder that occurs in infants. This disease is caused due to the mutations in the GAA gene responsible for producing the acid, alpha-glucosidase enzyme that converts glycogen into a simple form. The absence or mutation in the GAA gene leads to the accumulation of glycogen and results to have a heart problem, muscle weakness, liver damage that can lead to premature death in the new-born

.GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8233

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 1,181.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% during the assessment period.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of established payers and an increased number of patients with Pompe disease.

Based on the type, the late-onset Pompe disease segment accounted for the largest market share of 59.3% in 2018.

Based on the therapy, the enzyme replacement therapy segment accounted for the largest market share with a value of USD 835.4 million in 2018.

Based on end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://rohitpharmaresearch.blogspot.com/2020/10/global-pompe-disease-treatment-market.html

Segment Analysis

The global Pompe disease treatment market has been divided based on type, therapy, and end-user.

The market, based on type, has been segregated into late-onset Pompe disease, classic infantile-onset Pompe disease, and non-classic infantile-onset Pompe disease.

Based on therapy, the Pompe disease treatment market has been divided into enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), gene therapy, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and research & academic institutes.

Regional Analysis

ALSO READ https://rohitlifescienceresearch.blogspot.com/2020/10/global-pompe-disease-treatment-market.html

The global Pompe disease treatment market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global Pompe disease treatment market during the assessment period. This largest share can be attributed to the presence of established payers and an increase in the number of patients with Pompe disease in the region. The American region is a hub for major market players such as Genzyme Corporation, Audentes Therapeutics, and Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operating in the Pompe disease treatment market, which eventually drives the growth of the regional market. Additionally, the growing awareness among the general population regarding the available treatments for Pompe disease is projected to boost the regional market growth during the review period.

Europe is the second-largest market for Pompe disease treatment owing to factors such as the growing research and development initiatives, support by the governments in the healthcare sector, and improvement in reimbursement policies. For instance, European countries are extremely cautious and have implemented the newborn screening (NBS) program as a means of early detection and identification of severe illnesses in newborns, including Pompe disease.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nuclear-decommissioning-market-2021-regional-analysis-top-manufacturers-product-information-industry-environment-and-research-methodology-by-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness among patients regarding rare disorders, and expanding healthcare industry. The Pompe disease treatment market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth due to the significantly grow owing to the growing awareness about the treatment of rare diseases and developing healthcare infrastructure.

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market— Amicus Therapeutics, Inc (US) Sanofi (France), Audentes Therapeutics (US), Oxyrane (UK), Valerion Therapeutics (US), AVROBIO, Inc. (US), CENTOGENE AG (UK), and others.

TOC:

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/insulinoma-treatment-market-by-scope-demand-growth-recent-developments-emerging-trends-2021-01-12

Report Prologue 2. Market Introduction 2.1 Definition 2.2 Scope of the Study 2.2.1 Research Objective 2.2.2 Assumptions 2.2.3 Limitations 3. Research Methodology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary research 3.4 Market Size Estimation TOC…Continued

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/