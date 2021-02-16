Global Military Avionics r Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026 

Global Military Avionics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Military Avionics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Avionics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Avidyne
GE Aviation
Honeywell
Rockwell Collins
Thales Group
Tel-Instrument
VPT, Inc.
Aspen Avionics
Curtiss-Wright
Elbit Systems
ENSCO Avionics
ForeFlight
L-3 Avionics Systems
Sagetech
Xavion
ZG Optique
Zodiac Aerospace
ARINC Incorporated
BAE Systems Plc
Boeing Military Aircraft
Russion Aircraft Corporation MiG
Raytheon Company
Embraer SA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Displays
Weapons Systems
Navigation Systems
Sensors
Communications
Electronic Warfare Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Search
Rescue
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Military Avionics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Military Avionics are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
