Global E-prescribing systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights:

E-prescribing systems is a technology for generating and transmitting prescription from medical professionals to pharmacists electronically. E-prescribing systems serves as an electronic reference handbook. It allows the physician to send prescriptions directly from the point of care.

The Global E-prescribing systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global e-prescribing systems market owing to the rising government initiatives and funding. North America holds the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of healthcare management software’s, increasing government initiatives, and extensive use of healthcare IT for patient engagement and administration. Additionally, the mandatory implementation of E-Health Record (EHR), and expansion of Healthcare IT in hospitals and clinics are propelling the growth of this market. For instance, the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs launched by government has enforced healthcare providers to implement e-prescribing systems.

Europe accounts for a healthy market share due to factors such as rising healthcare networks, and healthcare related projects. Growing healthcare expenditure and infrastrurture is driving the e-prescribing systems market in Europe. For instance, adoption of the European Patient Smart Open Services in 2013, has led to electronic submission of patient summaries and prescription. Additionally, according to Eurostat, Germany incurred healthcare expenditure over EUR 321 billion in 2014. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced devices and demand for reduction in prescription errors.

Asia Pacific is the expected to register the fastest growth rate for the e-prescribing systems market. Factors such as rising demand for software solutions for patient management, growing emphasis of medical records to enhance patient safety. Additionally, growing demand to reduce human errors and frauds with rising need for new technology is fuelling the growth of electronic medical records. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure in these regions, and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness limited growth due to limited access to the healthcare resources and lack of awareness. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing healthcare infrastrutre and demand for enhanced patient safety.

Segmentation

The global E-prescribing systems market is segmented on the basis of system type, mode of delivery, by component, and end users.

On the basis of the system type, the market is segmented as Stand-alone system, and Integrated system.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-based, and on-premise.

On the basis of by component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacy.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the E-prescribing systems market are Aprima, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., Surescripts, Allscripts, iMedX Inc., Athena health Inc., and Henry Schein e-prescribe.