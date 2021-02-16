Global Daptomycin Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

Global Daptomycin Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Daptomycin is a lipopeptide antibiotic used in the treatment of systemic and life-threatening infections caused by Gram-positive organisms.

The global Daptomycin market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Daptomycin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Daptomycin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Daptomycin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Daptomycin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

Teva

Mylan

Fresenius Kabi

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Xellia

Hisun

HENGRUI PHARMA

Huadong Medicine

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

350 mg lyophilized powder

500 mg lyophilized powder

Segment by Application

Adult

Pediatric patients (1 to 17 years of age)

