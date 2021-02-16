Global Neurostimulation devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2022

The Industry report for “Global Neurostimulation Devices Market” by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Overview

Patients suffering through psychiatric and neurologic disorders have experienced relief with advanced neurostimulation technologies. The therapies comprise invasive and noninvasive techniques that engage electrical stimulation that operate the neural function in the circuit. Market Research Future predicted that the global neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period (2015-2022). It can touch a value of USD 11.5 billion by 2022.

Rising awareness and growing geriatric population with neurological disease, improvement in manufacturing process and technology advancement in neurostimulation devices, and investor spending aggressively in research and developments are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market. Similarly, current consolidation, product cost pressure, enhanced customer sophistication, digitization in the healthcare sector are some of the aspects paving lucrative opportunities in the global for the leading players. Wide application of the devices in treating majority of the neurological diseases such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, diabetic neuropathy, and Parkinson’s disease has increased the demand for the neurostimulator and is driving the growth of the global market.

Industry players focusing on new business model innovation, organized mergers and acquisitions, and sturdy emphasis on operational superiority has helped them to sustain in the competitive global neurostimulation devices market.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation

The global neurostimulation devices market is segmented based on various factors such as type, application, and end-users.

The type segment is segmented into implantable and external.

Based on application, the global neurostimulation devices market is classified as epilepsy, dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, gastroparesis, depression, urinary, pain management, tremors, and fecal incontinence.

Based on the end-users, the global neurostimulation devices market is segmented as cognitive care centers, hospitals/clinics, and research institutes.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas lead the neurostimulation devices market in terms of market share. Growing occurrence of neurological diseases and demand for cardiovascular devices for treatment has supported the growth of the neurostimulation devices market growth in the region. This progressive trend is expected to sustain during the forecast period, owing to increased spending on neurostimulation devices in North America.

Advanced technologies and pioneering treatment methods have spurred the adoption of neurostimulators in the region, thus maintaining the momentum for the European neurostimulation devices market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness moderate growth trend owing to the growing prevalence of neurological diseases and health concerns. Various governments inclining more healthcare expenditure and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure are poised to flourish the Asia Pacific market.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Major Players

The key players contributing with their product and service offering in the global neurostimulation devices market include Medtronic, ImThera Medicalm, NeuroSigma, Synapse Biomedical, St.Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, Nevro Corporation, Inspire Medical Systems, NeuroPace, Autonomic Technologies, NeuroMetrix, SPR Therapeutics, ElectroCore, Neuros Medical, and LivaNova (Cyberonics), and others.

Neurostimulation Devices Industry Updates

In 2019, a neurosurgeon and neurologist have joined forces to operate on first-ever deep brain stimulation process in North Carolina for epilepsy. This work would open new options for patients who go through seizures that cannot be handled efficiently through medical therapies. Neurostimulators have been used for a long time now for patients suffering from movement disorders. Neurosurgeon, Derek Southwell MD, Ph.D., and Neurologist, Saurabh Sinha, MD, Ph.D., performed four DBS procedure in the current year. The experts claimed that thalamic DBS might provide better therapy for epilepsy treatment in contrast to other neurostimulation methods.

In the same year, a California-based Humm launched a wearable band that offers neurostimulation, which it claims if you wear for 15 minutes a day will help to enhance your cognition skills

