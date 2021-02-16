Global Mobile Radiography Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Mobile radiography systems are devices used in assisting radiographers with taking X-rays of internal organs and bones of patients. The need for fast and reliable point-of-care solutions as well as the large patient inflow in hospitals will drive its demand more imperatively. The global mobile radiography systems market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains growth drivers, growth deterrents, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Market Outlook

The global mobile radiography systems market is predicted to exhibit 7% CAGR over the forecast period. It is driven by its use in intensive care and critical emergency units. The huge inflow of patients at major hospitals and clinics is likely to support the trend. According to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), there were close to 12.7 million admissions in emergency care in the U.S. in 2015.

The growing numbers of radiologic technologists, rise in number of medical imaging procedures, inflated healthcare expenditure, and growing number of rare and chronic diseases can warrant the need for mobile radiography systems. The increased life expectancy rate of humans and the growing numbers of the elderly are factors estimated to fuel market growth. The surge of patients owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases is likely to lead in changing guidelines for the use of these equipment in radiology departments and optimized workflow of scanned images.

Segmentation

The global mobile radiography systems market is segmented by system, power source, imaging type, application, and end-user.

Based on system, the market is segmented into a general radiography system, magnetic resonance imaging system, computed radiography (CT) system, fluoroscopy system, and others.

By power source, it is segmented into in-line mobile radiography systems and battery-powered mobile radiography systems.

On the basis of imaging type, the global mobile radiography systems market is segmented into film type and digital.

Major market applications are segmented into imaging and image-guided procedures & biopsies. The imaging segment is further divided into dental imaging, chest imaging, orthopedic imaging, and others.

By end-user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and academic & medical research institutes.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas will be lucrative for the global mobile radiography systems market owing to reimbursement schemes for radiological procedures such as CT scans and presence of prominent radiological equipment. Europe has assumed the second position in the global market. Within the region, Western Europe is anticipated to provide maximum revenue to the market owing to increased budget for healthcare, rising workforce of radiologists, and presence of developed economies.

Lastly, the MEA region can account for the lowest market share due to poor health policies and use of legacy diagnostic equipment.

Competition Outlook

Shimadzu, Idetec Medical Imaging, AGFA Healthcare, Innomed Medical Developing and Manufacturing, Konica Minolta, Siemens AG, DMS Imaging, BMI Biomedical International, GE Healthcare, CAT Medical, and Philips Healthcare are prominent names in the global mobile radiography systems market.

The rising number of cases of COVID-19 has led to various manufacturers stepping up production to cater to the needs of doctors and clinicians. For instance, Carestream Health has decided to offer portable versions of radiography systems for faster diagnosis and preventing the spread of infections.

