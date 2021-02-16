Global Menswear Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Menswear , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Menswear market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Tops
Bottom wear
Coats, jackets, and suits
Intimates and sleepwear
Accessories and others
By End-User / Application
Online
Brand stores
By Company
Gap
H&M
Inditex (Zara)
Kering
LVMH
Nike
PVH
Adidas
Burberry
Herm?s
Michael Kors
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Uniqlo
