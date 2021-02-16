Global Medical Alert System Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Medical Alert System Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Each year, about 35% to 40% of adults, 65 and older, fall at least once. Medical alert system was first introduced in the 1970s as basic push-button devices worn around the neck. These devices called for help by transmitting a signal a base station that was connected to a home phone line that could then alert a call-center operator. However, these alert systems require the user to press a button when they fall. Only when the user has pressed this button will emergency services be contacted. According to Gen Consulting Company, global medical alert system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Increasing incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and rising life expectancy are estimated to boost the market for Medical alert systems.

The medical alert system market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Landline Medical Alert System, Mobile Medical Alert System. By application, the medical alert system market is classified into Home & Travel Use, Senior Housing, Assisted Living Facilities. On the basis of region, the medical alert system industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Landline Medical Alert System

– Mobile Medical Alert System

By Application:

– Home & Travel Use

– Senior Housing

– Assisted Living Facilities

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the medical alert system market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– ADT Corporation

– AlertOne Services, LLC

– Bay Alarm Medical Company

– BoomerAlert Inc.

– BrickHouse Security

– CarePredict, Inc.

– Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Ltd.

– GetSafe GmbH

– GreatCall Inc

– Guardian Security Services Inc

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Life Alarm Services Inc

– LifeFone

– LifeStation

– LogicMark, LLC.

– MedGuard Alert, Inc.

– Medical Alert (Connect America Company)

– Medical Care Alert

– Medical Guardian LLC

– MediPendant (Medical Alarm Concepts Holding, Inc.)

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global medical alert system market.

– To classify and forecast global medical alert system market based on product, application, and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global medical alert system market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global medical alert system market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global medical alert system market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global medical alert system market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of medical alert system

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical alert system

