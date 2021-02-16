The Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market is anticipated to Attain CAGR of 12.36% by 2023 | COVID-19 Analysis, Industry Size, Top Key Players, Future Plans, Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), The global automotive torque actuator motor market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.36% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The report examines the COVID-19 analysis of the global automotive torque actuator market and provides an exhaustive summary of market segments, current trends, growth forecasts, and business challenges from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period) to identify growth opportunities.

Automotive torque actuator motors (TAM) comprise of automobile direct current (DC) motors with electronic throttle control (ETC), turbochargers, and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). DC motors are used in these applications to increase a vehicle’s fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The automotive actuator torque motor is used in vehicles for direct drive mechanism, and, in some cases, the geared electric motor is used as an alternative. It is primarily used to improve the process of machine production from manual to semi-automatic or fully automatic.

Get a FREE Report Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6140

MRFR profiled key players in Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market. They are:

NSK (Japan), CTS (U.S.), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Electrocraft (U.S.), Mitsuba (India), Rheinmetall (Germany), Siko-Global (Germany), Valmatic (U.S.), Bray (U.S.), and HIWIN (U.S.)

Market Dynamics

Upgrading manufacturing technology and rising engine downsizing are the key drivers of the market. Increasing demand for fuel efficiency, reduced carbon efficiency, and low engine load will allow new entrants to come up with a better solution and maintain a full share of the revenue. Increased investment in research and development for better efficient engine output will also enhance opportunities for manufacturers. Upgrading systems will be the most significant obstacle for manufacturers. Nonetheless, increased fuel efficiency standards and stringent regulations on bad fuel emissions will impede the growth of the market in the different regions.

Moreover, innovations in automotive motor development will be a crucial factor in the growth of the market. Manufacturers in the market are continually adopting alternative motor technologies, such as BLDC motors and nanotechnology, which are possible substitutes for brushed DC motors. Due to the various advantages of BLDC motors, they are gaining popularity in different industries and applications.

The rise in engine downsizing will drive market growth. Manufacturers concentrate on engine downsizing as this increases vehicle fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emissions. The addition of a small engine decreases the vehicle’s total weight and decreases the friction in the engine to improve its performance.

Furthermore, the report notes that the growing demand for EVs will affect the growth of the sector. Conventional ICE vehicles are popular in the automotive industry because they are fitted with time-tested and proven engine-mechanism and enhanced engine efficiency.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive torque actuator motor market has been segmented on the basis of type, motion output, and application.

Based on type, the global automotive torque actuator motor market has been segmented into pneumatic, electric, and mechanical.

Based on motion output, the global automotive torque actuator motor market has been segmented into linear, rotary, and electric.

Based on application, the global automotive torque actuator motor market has been segmented into Electronic Throttle Control (ETC), Exhaust Gas Circulation (EGC), turbocharger and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global automotive torque actuator motor market has been divided into four major regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific is projected to retain a significant market share over the forecast period due to low labor costs and improved ease of business attracting manufacturers to business. The availability of infrastructure facilities and the growing demand for automobile parts further boost the industry’s growth.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market Size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Ask for Your Specific Company Profile and Country Level Customization and Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6140

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pneumatic

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.3 Electric

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-torque-actuator-motor-market-6140

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-torque-actuator-motor-market-6140

Also Read –

https://thedailychronicle.in/