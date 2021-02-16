What’s driving the Tobacco Packaging Market Growth?

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), The global tobacco packaging market is estimated to reach USD 16.65 billion, with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The report summarises the market opportunities and market implications that arose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tobacco is made from the leaves of the tobacco plant. Tobacco is a part of the genus Nicotiana & nightshade plant family. In order to prevent it from bacteria, aroma transmission, good quality of the packaging is required. Packaging plays a vital role as it provides information on the product’s content, the ingredient, and keeps the product in perfect condition.

Market Dynamics

Various tobacco products are available, such as cigarettes, cigars, E-cigarette & smokeless tobacco for chewing or dipping, dissolvable tobacco, pipes, and hookah-cigarettes. Growing population, changing lifestyles, and technological advancement are some of the factors driving the tobacco packaging market. The equality laws for men and women, which led to a high number of female smokers, are another driving factor in the market.

Stressful life, increased workload, and a hectic schedule encourage tobacco consumption. The introduction of smokeless tobacco for chewing or dipping and E-cigarettes are significant trends in the global market for tobacco packaging. In addition, diseases such as mouth cancer and lung cancer caused by tobacco hinder the global market’s growth. The government and NGOs are organizing anti-tobacco campaigns to raise awareness of the hazardous effects of tobacco. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also launched a number of projects to control tobacco consumption, such as mAwareness & mSmoke-free.

Market Segmentation

The global tobacco packaging market has been segmented into materials, types, and end-use.

On the basis of materials, the global tobacco packaging market has been segmented into paper box, film, jute, plastic, and others. Materials that are primarily used for tobacco packaging include films, boards, cartons, foils, paper, laminates, and membranes. A recent trend indicates that the manufacturing or packaging industry focuses primarily on paper box packaging owing to its environmentally friendly and cost-effective nature.

On the basis of types, the global tobacco packaging market has been segmented into primary, secondary, and bulk. The secondary segment had the largest market share in 2016 and is also projected to rise to the highest CAGR in the coming years. Materials such as metalized film, polyester, and nylon are used for primary packaging.

On the basis of end-use, the global tobacco packaging market has been segmented into smoking tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and raw tobacco. Smokeless tobacco includes dipping tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, tobacco gum, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global tobacco packaging market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

China, Brazil, India, the United States, Turkey, and South Korea are the leading tobacco-producing countries due to rapid economic growth. In 2016, China was the top producer with an output of approximately 2.8 million metric tonnes of tobacco. The driving force behind the demand in countries such as China and India are the increasing economy and an increase in the population of young people in these countries. Brazil and Zimbabwe are countries whose economies currently rely on tobacco production. Thus, the growing demand for tobacco products is driving the tobacco packaging market. In addition, the e-cigarette market has expanded considerably due to the fact that e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking tobacco. Most of the world’s cigarettes are consumed in the Western Pacific region.

Key Players

The key participants identified by MRFR in the global market for tobacco packaging include Mondi Group (South Africa), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Innovia Films (U.K), ITC (India), Novelis (U.S.), British American Tobacco (U.K), Sonoco(U.S.), WestRock (U.S.), Philip Morris International Inc. (U.S.), and Reynolds American Corporation (U.S.).

