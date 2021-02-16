Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market (By Targeted antigen – HER1, HER2, CD19, CD20, CD22, CD30, CD33, GD2, MESO and EGFRvIII, By Treatment – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Multiple Myeloma, Acute M Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the CAR T cell therapy market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Million).

The study provides a detailed view of the CAR T cell therapy market, by segmenting it based on, targeted antigen, treatment and regional boundaries.

The targeted antigen segment includes HER1, HER2, CD19, CD20, CD22, CD30, CD33, GD2, MESO and EGFRvIII; while on the other hand, treatment segment consists of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, neuroblastoma (NB), colon cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Market dynamics for each region has been provided in the report.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global CAR T cell therapy market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of global CAR T cell therapy market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the CAR T cell therapy market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global CAR T cell therapy market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the global CAR T cell therapy market.

The report provides the size of the global CAR T cell therapy market from 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global CAR T cell therapy market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Bn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America have been considered in estimating the growth of the global market.

The market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for global immunotherapy has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for each genetically engineered product for its respective functions. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from the specific product types and their utilization. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue, which is split into regions. Based on targeted antigen and treatment, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for the market. All major companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation, application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of CAR T cell therapy products by privately held companies; calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across product and end-user segments.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global CAR T cell therapy market. Key players profiled in the report include Novartis International AG, Kite Pharma Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Cellectis, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celgene Corporation among others.

The global CAR T cell therapy market has been segmented into:

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market: By Targeted Antigen

• HER1

• HER2

• CD19

• CD20

• CD22

• CD30

• CD33

• GD2

• MESO and

• EGFRvIII

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market: By Treatment

• Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

• Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

• Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)

• Multiple myeloma

• Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

• Breast cancer

• Pancreatic cancer

• Neuroblastoma (NB)

• Colon cancer and

• Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

