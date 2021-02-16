Global Automation Testing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Automation Testing Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsn

2017, the global Automation Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

CA Technologies

Micro Focus

Capgemini

Microsoft

Tricentis

SmartBear Software

Parasoft

Cigniti Technologies

Ranorex

TestPlant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automation Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automation Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

