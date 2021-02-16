Global Animal Protein Ingredient Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on Animal Protein Ingredient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Protein Ingredient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cargill
Dean Foods
Omega Protein Corporation
Gelita
Davisco Foods International
Erie Foods International
Fonterra Co-Operative Group
Manildra
Milk Specialties
Omega Protein
Hilmar Cheese
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Egg protein
Gelatin
Dairy Protein
Segment by Application
Nutritional Supplements
Food & Beverages
Other
