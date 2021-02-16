Global Animal Protein Ingredient Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on Animal Protein Ingredient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Protein Ingredient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Dean Foods

Omega Protein Corporation

Gelita

Davisco Foods International

Erie Foods International

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Manildra

Milk Specialties

Omega Protein

Hilmar Cheese

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Egg protein

Gelatin

Dairy Protein

Segment by Application

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverages

Other

