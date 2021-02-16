Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.

Since Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) products were introduced earlier, few companies now do these products alone, so many of the products that appear in this report appear under the name Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

The industry’s leading producers are IBM, Dude Solutions and Fortive, with revenues of 10.15%, 9.52% and 4.93%, respectively, in 2019.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 830.8 million in 2019. The market size of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, covering important regions, viz, North America.. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

EMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

Fiix

MicroMain

FMX

UpKeep

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud Based

On-Premises

In 2019, cloud based accounted for 82.27% of the computer-aided facility management (CAFM) market.

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics and Retail

Education and Government

Healthcare and Others

In terms of applications, Industrial and Manufacturing accounted for the highest proportion of revenue, exceeding 55% in 2019.

