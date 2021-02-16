Industrial Solvents Market | Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Industry Growth and Regional Study by Forecast to 2023

Market Insights:

The global demand for industrial solvents has increased in the last couple of years. The growth of the global market is primarily driven by expanding paints & coatings, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other end-use industries. Furthermore, the ongoing mergers and acquisitions in the chemical industry are expected to fuel the market growth in the review period.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7909

Competitive Analysis

LG Chemicals

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP Plc

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

LyondellBasell Industries

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SABIC

DowDuPont

Total S.A.

Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd

Eternis Fine Chemicals

Harmony Organics Pvt Ltd

IGPL

Vinati Organics

Sinopec

SK Innovation

Segment Analysis:

The Industrial Solvents Market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been divided into oxygenated and hydrocarbon solvents. The oxygenated solvents segment is further classified into alcohols, glycols, ketones, ethers, glycol esters, whereas the hydrocarbon solvents segment is classified into aromatic and aliphatic. The oxygenated segment accounted for more than half of the market share in terms of volume and value in 2018. Thus, an optimistic application outlook of industrial solvents in end use industries across the globe is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. The alcohols is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growth of the chemical and paints & coatings industries.

By end-use industry, the global market has been segregated into chemical, paints & coatings, textile, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and other industrial. The paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest market share owing to their increasing use in the automotive and decorative segments. Likewise, the increasing demand for industrial solvents in chemical production is expected to boost the growth of the chemical segment.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial solvents market, by region, has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe. The surge in chemical production and the growth of the manufacturing industries are some of the prominent factors driving the demand for industrial solvents across the globe.

Related [email protected] https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030_502926.html

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4778435

https://www.wfmj.com/story/42512894/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030

https://www.wboc.com/story/42512894/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030

https://thedailychronicle.in/