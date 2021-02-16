E-Learning Virtual Reality Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Research Future published a research report on “E-Learning Virtual Reality Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

E-Learning Virtual Reality Market – Overview

E-learning technologies have gained momentum as students demand methods of instruction that are easy to access. Reports that scrutinize the information and communication technology industry have been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that judge the market development and possibilities. The market shows promise to achieve USD 339 million in income by the end of 2023 while developing with a 42 % CAGR.

The developing partnership between educational content providers and hardware vendors is encouraging the progress of The elevated infiltration of handheld devices is projected to push the e-learning virtual reality market in the assessment period.

Key Players:

The key players in the global E-Learning Virtual Reality Market include- Immersive Vr Education (Ireland), Oculus Vr (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Zspace, Inc. (U.S.), Curiscope (U.K.), Nearpod (U.S.), Eon Reality Inc (U.S.), Schell Games (U.S.) ,Gamar (U.S.) and Thing link (Finland) among others.

Jan 2019 Revtra Pro Inc., a pioneer in educational technology, has made accessible the newest modernization in training with its virtual reality (VR) program created by Filipino IT Firm, Seaversity. Seaversity is the technology supplier of Revtra in terms of e-learning and virtual reality agendas. All training amenities and gear of Revtra were planned to meet the demands of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Segmental Analysis

The segmental overview of the e-learning virtual reality market is conducted on the basis of application, component, technology, and region. Based on the components, the e-learning virtual reality market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on the technology, the e-learning virtual reality market is segmented into the head mount, gesture control, and projectors. On the basis of applications, the e-learning virtual reality market is bifurcated into academic and corporate. Based on the region, the e-learning virtual reality market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other regions of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the e-learning virtual reality market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions of the world. As per the regions, the North American region is in control of the key market section from nations such as the U.S. and Canada among others. The growth of the regions is attributed to the mounting demand for high-end technology mixtures, increasing R&D in this region, and the collective use of virtual reality in the educational sector. Though, the Asia Pacific region is projected to multiply in the forecast period. The reason is accredited to the occurrence of an enormous number of producers and the mounting development of educational organizations around the world.

