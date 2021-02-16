Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights:

Preimplantation genetic testing is the testing at the pre-implantation stage for detection of genetic defects in embryos or oocytes. Preimplantation genetic testing has occurred more frequently in recent years in North America and Europe, due to the advancement in genetic technology.

The decreasing fertility rates worldwide enhance the acceptance of the preimplantation genetic testing to avoid further complications of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age. This leads to the growth of the preimplantation genetic testing market during the forecast period. According to the Vital Statistics Rapid Release, the total fertility rate for the US in 2017 was 1,764.5 births per 1,000 women, and in 2016 it was 1,820.5, which is 3% less, this shows the reduction in the rate of fertility.

An increasing number of fertility clinics worldwide, new development technological advancements in the field of genetic analysis and high threat of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age are the other driving factors for global preimplantation genetic testing market

Segmentation

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented based on procedure, type, application, technology, product and service, end user, and region.

The global market for preimplantation genetic testing, by procedure, is segmented into preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and preimplantation genetic screening (PGS). Hundred different genetic conditions can be tested with Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) which enables the couple to have a baby with no genetic defect thus the segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to rising awareness population and healthcare experts. Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) segment is also anticipated to grow profitably to increase healthy pregnancy.

By type, embryo testing segment is expected to show favorable growth as the threat of chromosomal abnormalities increases. By product and service, the reagents and consumables segment anticipated to hold the largest market share as there is continuous declination infertility of female due to increasing usage of reagents for the diagnosis. By technology, the next-generation sequencing segment, and comparative genomic hybridization also expected to hold large share as its cost is reduced and its capability to detect mosaicism. The market by end user has been segmented into maternity centers & fertility clinics

hospitals, diagnostic labs and research laboratories & academic institutes. Based on region, the global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The global preimplantation genetic testing market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European global preimplantation genetic testing market has been sub-divided Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The global preimplantation genetic testing market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The IPF treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Global Market – Competitive Dashboard

Some of the major players in the global preimplantation genetic testing market are Natera, Inc.CooperSurgical, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., IGENOMIX, Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, PerkinElmer, Inc., Genesis Genetics Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo FisherScientific, Inc, Bioarrayn Genetics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, California Pacific Medical Center and Reproductive Health Science Ltd

