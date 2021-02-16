Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Knee arthroplasty, or knee replacement, is a surgical procedure in which parts of the knee joint are replaced with artificial parts (prostheses).

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Knee Arthroplasty , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Knee Arthroplasty market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Uni-compartmental

Posterior Cruciate Ligament Retaining

Posterior Cruciate Ligament Substituting

Rotating Platform

By End-User / Application

Painful Knee Deformities

Severe Degenerative X-ray Changes

Advanced Symptoms of Arthritis

By Company

Zimmer

Stryker

Small Bone Innovations

B. Braun Medical

Small Bone Innovations, Inc

Arthrex

Exactech

Allegra Orthopaedics

Corin

Aesculap Implant Systems

