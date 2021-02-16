Whipple’s Disease Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The latest market intelligence study Whipple’s Disease Market 2020 Report in healthcare relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research

Whipple's disease market information: by diagnosis (physical exam, biopsy, and others), by treatment (medications, supplements, and others), by end user- global forecast till 2023

The global Whipple’s disease market is growing moderately and it is expected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period 2017-2018. Increasing focus on research related to rare diseases drive the market growth. Some other factors such as increasing awareness about the disease and health expenditure boost the growth of this market.

The global market of Whipple’s disease was around USD 206.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 255.3 million by 2023 at a projected CAGR of 3.1%.

Key Players in the Global Whipple’s Disease Market

Some of the key players in this market:

• AbbVie Inc. (US),

• Allergan (Republic of Ireland),

• Bayer AG (Germany),

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US),

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

• Henry Schein, Inc (US),

• Pfizer Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis

.

The Americas dominate this market, particularly North America due to ongoing research and clinical trials. Upcoming healthcare bill in the US is expected boost the market growth in this region. Growing awareness in Latin American population regarding this disorder is another key driver of this market.

Due availability of skilled medical professional and advanced healthcare facilities driving the market growth. This region is mainly divided into Eastern Europe and Western Europe.

New cases of Whipple’s disease are observed in Asia Pacific region. Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness, and increasing government support to improve public health and growing awareness drive this market.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to have the least growth during the forecast period due to lack of awareness about this disease and limited access to the healthcare facilities.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Whipple’s Disease Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023”

Segmentation

The global Whipple’s disease market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, which includes physical exam, biopsy, blood tests, polymerase chain reaction, endoscopy, and others. Biopsy plays important role in diagnosis of this disease, these tests may include needle biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, aspiration biopsy (fine-needle aspiration), skin biopsy, surgical biopsy, and others. Blood tests is sub-segmented into complete blood count (CBC), Red Blood Cell Count (RBC), Serum Albumin Test, total protein test, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into medications, supplements, and others. Medications is sub-segmented into Intravenous (IV) ceftriaxone (Rocephin), Intravenous (IV) penicillin, sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, oxycycline (Vibramycin), hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), and others. Supplements include vitamin supplements, mineral supplements, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, medical research centers, and others.

