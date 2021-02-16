Rapid Adoption in the Manufacturing Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Jan 21, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — The global desktop CNC machines market is progressing fast. As per the report publishes by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global desktop CNC machines market is set to demonstrate an impressive growth during 2018 to 2023. Rapid expansion of the manufacturing sector in emerging economies is supporting the market growth.

Desktop CNC machines are technologically advanced and thereby have witnesses a rapid uptake. In recent years, demand for these machines has continued to grow. Increased manufacturing activity in countries such as China and India has augured well for market players.

n greatly improve the cutting quality. Modernization and increased focus of quality is partly driving the adoption of desktop CNC machines. There are several types of CNC machines available today, market players are introducing special variants for specific applications.

Desktop CNC machines are witnessing incessant technological transformation. Latest machines come with a wide range of cutting-edge feature. These machines are integrated with power-drive grinding wheel. Use of the desktop CNC machines are used for precision cutting for plastic, metals and a variety of soft materials.

Industries such as aerospace and automotive are post a strong demand for CNC machines. Used of such cutting tools enable industries to reduce raw material wastage and greater productivity. The arrival of desktop CNC machines remains a stepping stone in cutting technology, closing the gap between design and manufacturing.

Global Desktop CNC Machine Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on application, product type and region.

By application, key segments include aerospace & defense, automotive, machinery manufacturing and others. The automotive segment is anticipated retain its leading position throughout the assessment period. A fast uptake of automation in the automotive industry is the primary growth driver for the segment. CNC machines are increasingly used for manufacturing highly complex automotive parts. Moreover, use of CNC machines ensure a faster manufacturing with lower errors or design faulters. The machines are allowing mass production of certain automotive components which is otherwise difficult.

Based on product type, key segmented include electric polishing machine, CNC Milling Machine and CNC Lathe. The CNC lathe segment command a significant share of the market and its projected to post an impressive growth over the forecast period. CNC lathe is a precision cutting machine that is used for cutting materials having diameter of up to six inches. Nevertheless, domestic application scope is unlikely to grow for CNC lathe in the c near future while growing opportunities remains limited in industries.

Global Desktop CNC Machine Market: Regional Analysis

In the report, the market has been covered across Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe and South America. APAC currently accounts for nearly one-third share of the global desktop CNC machines in terms of value. The APAC desktop CNC machines market is projected to witness a strong growth over the next couple of years. The market in the region is benefiting from incessant growth of the manufacturing sector in countries such as India, China and South Korea. Macroeconomic factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization is also influencing the market growth in APAC.

Apart from APAC, the market is also expected to witness a healthy progress in Europe and North America. Presence of a massive manufacturing sector continues to propel the market in these regions.

Global Desktop CNC Machine Market: Competition Analysis

Top-notch companies operating in the market include Stoney CNC (Ireland), PHILICAM (China), Stepcraft (Germany), Roland (Japan), CAMaster (Georgia), MakerDreams (Venice), Carbide3D (US), Boxzy (US), VELOX CNC (US), 3D Tek (Australia), RedSail (US), Marchant Dice (England), Rockler (Medina), and Printrbot (US).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

