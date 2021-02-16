BIM Software Market Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis

Market Overview

Global Market for BIM software is projected to grow at a 14.08% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2026).

Governments of various countries are coming up with initiatives and BIM implementation strategies to increase the adoption of BIM in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. BIM provides an effective tool to develop and expand the digital models for design, construction, and workflow of projects, and has transformed industries in terms of communication, problems solving capabilities, and accurate results.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the BIM software market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest market for BIM software during the forecast period. North America has been segmented into three countries, namely, the US, Canada, and Mexico

The US is the leading country-level market for BIM in North America. Government support for the adoption of BIM, high technical expertise, and the increasing number of construction projects are some of the prime factors driving the market growth of BIM in the US. The building information modelling (BIM) software market in Canada is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Mexico building information modelling (BIM) software market is expected to be a growing market in the coming years owing to factors including initiatives by government and educational institutes for developing skills and expertise of contractors, builders, and engineers regarding the use of BIM software for their projects.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the building information modelling (BIM) software market due to the growing construction sector and high demand for these software solutions by contractors, architects, and building owners in the region. The UK is the highest revenue-generating country in the European BIM market. The construction industry in France is one of the largest in the world and is increasingly adopting BIM software for its projects. BIM is being used in Austria for the construction of large building projects; however, the use of BIM is still not mandatory for small scale projects in Austria.

