Global Bulimia Nervosa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

The Global Bulimia Nervosa Market Therapeutics is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The market was valued at approximately USD 429.84 million in 2018 and is projected to register a 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Bulimia nervosa is an eating disorder that is characterized by eating a large amount of food (binge eating) in a short period. The disorder is also known as bulimia. Bulimia nervosa may cause various life-threatening and serious complications, such as heart problems, tooth & gum decay, anxiety, self-injury, dehydration, and digestive problems.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of psychological disorders, alcoholism, and diabetes are expected to drive market growth. According to an article published by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 19.1% adults in the US experienced mental illness in 2018. Moreover, drastically changing lifestyle is also expected to boost market growth.

The Bulimia Nervosa Market Therapeutics provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such As, Allergan, Inc. (Ireland), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (India), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Zydus Cadila (India), Apotex Inc. (Canada), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India)

Bulimia Nervosa Market Therapeutics Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

