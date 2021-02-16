Global Location Marketing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Location Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Marketing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Cisco

Oracle

IBM

Salesforce

Adobe

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Rover

Mobile Bridge

Ericsson

Hyper

Reveal Mobile

Merkle

Foursquare

Galigeo

Navigine

Xtremepush

LocationGuru

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor Geo-Marketing

Outdoor Geo-Marketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI)

It and Telecommunications

Tourism

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location Marketing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location Marketing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

