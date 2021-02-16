Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights:

It is anticipated that the market held a valuation of USD 2422 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

The increasing participation of key players is one of the key factors driving the craniomaxillofacial devices market. In 2019, Kelyniam Global (KLYG) received premarket FDA approval for unique modifications to their PEEK cranio-maxillofacial implant product line.

Various other factors such as the acceptance of craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices in ambulatory settings, increasing geriatric population, untapped emerging markets, rise in regulatory approvals, and growing demand for bioresorbable devices are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the low success rate of surgical procedures and high costs and shortcomings of titanium implants can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented based on product, material, application, end user, and region.

The global market for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices, by product, is segmented into cranial flap fixation, craniomaxillofacial fixation (CMF) distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement

thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute, CMF plate, and screw fixation, and dural repair. The dural repair segment is further classified as dural sealants and dural substitutes.

Based on material, the market is segmented into metals and alloys, bioabsorbable, ceramics, polymers, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, ENT, orthognathic & dental surgery, plastic surgery, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising acceptance of craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices in ambulatory settings.

Regional Analysis

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and African region.

The CMF devices market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European CMF devices market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The CMF devices market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Global Market – Competitive Dashboard

Some of the key players in the global CMF devices market are Aesculap Implant System LLP, Johnson & Johnson, Kanghui Orthopedic, OsteoMed, KLS Martin, MATRIX SURGICAL USA, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Medartis AG, Stryker, Corporation, TMJ Concepts, W.L. Gore and Associates, Zimmer Biomet Inc., and others.

