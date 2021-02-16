Micro Irrigation System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Micro-Irrigation System Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 12.8% backed by as increasing demand for such system to maintain water resources and to develop quality crop yield production in region where farmers are facing drought situation. Popularity of drip irrigation and sparkling irrigation especially in developing countries will drive the growth of market. Governments from Asian and African countries are offering subsidies over installation cost of micro-irrigation systems to promote this system among farmers, this factor will influence the sales to boost market growth during forecast period.

Micro-irrigation system with real time sensor based on temperature, humidity and pH level is gaining attraction of farmers from developed countries like U.S., Italy and France. Many farmers are adopting this technique to react on rise of concern of water scarcity due to major environmental changes, it helping them providing most significant solutions compare to conventional irrigation practices. Increasing number of greenhouses and residential gardening is likely to boost sales of micro-irrigation systems.

Companies are focusing on APAC region as it has huge potential to grow the market. Considering need of farmers from APAC and African region, companies are coming up with advanced technologies which are affordable to them as high initial investment and high maintenance cost of such systems are act as hindrance to growth of the market.

Major Key Players Analysis:

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Akplas (Turkey), Jain irrigation systems (India), Irritec (Italy), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Antelco (Australia), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.) and Weishi Huifa Machinery Plant (China)

Segments

Global has been segmented as micro-sprayers/sprinklers, micro-bubblers, drippers, drip tubing and others, among which micro-sprayers/sprinklers and drip systems is estimated for the largest market share in 2016. Reducing water table levels, rise in water scarcity in major agriculture based countries has resulted in higher adoption of micro-sprayers/sprinklers irrigation systems.

Based on the material used, the market is classified under four major groups plastic, metal, polyethylene and others.

