Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Infosys

Capgemini

IBM

HCL Technologies

Wipro

GEP

Proxima

Genpact

WNS

Xchanging (DXC Technology)

TCS

Broadcom

Aegis

Corbus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Strategic Sourcing

Spend Management

Category Management

Process Management

Contract Management

Transactions Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement as a Service (PaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

