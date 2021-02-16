Corrugated Packaging Market: 2021 Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Segments, Top Key Players and Forecast Research

Overview:

The global market report on the Corrugated Packaging Market is slated to surpass USD 250.9 billion by 2025 at 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the market is getting amply backed by factors like the rising demand for the same from food & beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. Better distribution networks and a surge in the application of the e-commerce sector inspire growth for the corrugated packaging market.

However, the corrugated packaging market is showing some signs of hindrances in the form of stringent government regulations.

Get free sample pdf @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1205

Segmentation:

The global corrugated packaging market was studied by MRFR research analysts and they have segmented it on the basis of wall construction, type, material, and application. A proper assessment of these segments reveals figures related to volume and value that could help in an understanding of market dynamics.

By type, the study of the global corrugated packaging market includes segmentation of self-erecting boxes, rigid boxes, slotted boxes, telescope boxes, and others. The rigid boxes segment had the largest market share in 2018 and it will continue its market reign during the forecast period. The telescope boxes segment includes a full telescope design container and a half telescope design container. The slotted boxes segment has segments like half slotted containers (HSC), regular slotted containers (RSC), and full overlap slotted boxes (FOL).

By wall construction, the global corrugated packaging market includes a study of single-wall, double-wall, and triple-wall. The single-wall segment dominated the market in 2018 and it will also score the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, the global corrugated packaging market includes linerboard, medium, and others. The linerboard segment has the largest market share.

By application, the global corrugated packaging market includes electronic goods, food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. In 2018, the food & beverage segment had the largest market share.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is making sure they retain their dominance in the global corrugated packaging market. The region covers around 35% of the global market. Burgeoning industries in China, India, South Korea, and others are backing the regional corrugated packaging market.

Competitive Landscape:

Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, DS Smith, International Paper, Europac Group, WestRock, Archis Packaging (India) Pvt. Ltd, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Packaging Corporation of America are eminent names in the corrugated packaging market report for their significant contributions in the market. Their influences mostly include tactical measures, which analysts from MRFR have tracked to identify trends that are impacting the market.

Browse complete report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/corrugated-packaging-market-1205

Industry News:

In August 2020, Valmet announced that the company would supply Valmet IQ quality management system to PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill. The facility is in Kiev, Ukraine. This system will get installed in the corrugated packaging plant, where the chief focus is on modernizing the infrastructure. This investment has a specific focus on improving the quality of the corrugated board and while doing so, it will also increase productivity and profitability. The Valmet IQ quality management system is getting acknowledgment from several quarters for its effective use in Corrugator plants.

The global market for corrugated packaging got impacted by the COVID-19 as several chains of supplies got disrupted by stringent measures implemented by governments as countering tactics to prevent the disease from spreading. However, the recent relaxation of the laws can bring the market back on track in coming years.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope Of The Study 14

2.2 Assumptions 14

2.3 Market Structure 14

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 16

3.2 Primary Research 17

3.3 Secondary Research 17

3.4 Market Size Estimation 17

3.5 Forecast Model 19

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 20

4.2 Drivers 21

4.2.1 Growing Trend Of The Online Shopping 21

4.2.2 Rapid Growth In Electronic Sector 21

4.2.3 Growing Demand For Product Safety 22

4.3 Restraints 23

4.3.1 Government Regulation For Corrugated Packaging 23

4.3.2 Adverse Effects On The Environment 23

4.4 Opportunities 24

4.4.1 Increase In Disposable Income Of Developing Countries 24

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants 25

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 26

5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 26

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes 26

5.1.5 Rivalry 26

5.2 Value Chain Analysis 27

5.2.1 Raw Material Supply 27

5.2.2 Manufacture 27

5.2.3 Distribution 28

5.2.4 Application 28

………..

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Related Report:

https://www.spoke.com/topics/siding-market-2021-industry-size-share-trends-analysis-development-strategy-top-key-players-opportunity-assessment-and-forecast-research-602b68d03053ac991a053b2c

https://www.spoke.com/topics/tile-grout-market-2021-industry-size-share-emerging-trends-top-leading-players-segmentation-and-forecast-research-602b692e3833bf7606005c15

https://www.spoke.com/topics/cold-milling-machine-market-2021-industry-size-trends-regions-growth-analysis-top-vendors-opportunities-and-forecast-research-602b697c20935275eb000618

https://www.spoke.com/topics/cool-roof-market-2021-industry-size-share-rising-growth-current-scenario-top-key-players-regional-analysis-and-forecast-research-602b6aaf20935275eb000d7e

https://www.spoke.com/topics/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market-2021-industry-size-demand-growth-prospects-top-vendors-future-scenario-segments-and-forecast-by-2025-602b6b0020935275eb000a4a

https://www.spoke.com/topics/translucent-concrete-market-2021-industry-size-share-upcoming-trends-top-companies-future-scenario-segmentation-and-forecast-research-602b6b273833bf7606005c72

https://www.spoke.com/topics/cargo-shipping-market-2021-industry-in-depth-analysis-by-size-trends-growth-factors-major-regions-top-key-players-end-users-and-forecast-by-2025-602b6b6c3833bf7606007553

https://www.spoke.com/topics/molded-fiber-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-analysis-future-prospects-top-companies-regional-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-by-2025-602b6b963053ac991a0a8f5a

https://www.spoke.com/topics/thermal-paper-market-2021-industry-is-anticipated-at-a-cagr-of-4-66-forecast-by-2025-top-leading-companies-appvion-oji-paper-ltd-nakagawa-manufacturing-ricoh-company-hansel-paper-602b6c5638d37e3dbd009869

https://www.spoke.com/topics/pallet-racking-market-2021-industry-size-share-emerging-trends-key-players-future-prospects-business-development-end-users-and-forecast-by-2025-602b6c893833bf7606000d08

https://www.spoke.com/topics/crane-market-2021-industry-size-trends-overview-demands-growth-analysis-top-key-players-and-development-forecast-by-2025-602b6cfb3053ac991a010262

https://www.spoke.com/topics/smart-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-share-technology-trends-growth-insights-top-key-players-development-status-and-forecast-research-602b6d3120935275eb00237d

https://www.spoke.com/topics/dry-bulk-shipping-market-2021-industry-size-share-future-growth-top-manufacturers-development-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-by-2025-602b6d8338d37e3dbd09a7f2

https://thedailychronicle.in/