Global Americas Hospital Bed Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

American hospital beds market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a Growing CAGR of ~7.6%.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/588 Americas Hospital Bed Market ScenarioAmerican hospital beds market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a Growing CAGR of ~7.6%.

Hospital beds are specially designed for patients and to provide them comfort and security during the treatment period. Hospital beds are made according to the need and convenience of patients as well as medical staff. Hospital beds are adjustable and provide basic features such as height adjustment, adjustable sides, adjustable railings, and electric supply to both sides.

ALSO READ :https://prnewsleader.com/uncategorized/1184195/americas-hospital-bed-market-research-by-manufacturers-types-and-major-applications-forecast-to-2023/

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising occurrences of trauma and accidental injuries, and rising investments in healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and growing geriatric population contribute to the growth of the market.

ALSO READ :https://healthcareblogger.site123.me/blog/americas-hospital-bed-market-2020-trends-growth-top-companies-demand-2023 AMERICAS HOSPITAL BED MARKET KEY PLAYERS According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to be more than double from 46 million in 2015 to over 98 million by 2060.The rising cost of specialty beds and a declining number of beds in public hospitals may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period. Some of the key players in the American hospital beds market are Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Getinge AB), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., LINET Group, Stryker Corporation, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH Co. KG, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Savion Industries Ltd., and Gendron, Inc. Americas Hospital Bed Market Segmentation The hospital beds market has been segmented based on type, automation, treatment, and end-user.Based on type, the market has been classified as pressure relief beds, general purpose beds, birthing beds, bariatric beds and pediatric beds, and others.The automation segment has been divided into manual hospital beds, power hospital beds, and others. Power hospital bed has been segmented into fully electric and semi-electric.According to treatment, hospital beds have been classified into beds for long-term care, acute care, and critical care.The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, elderly care facilities, maternity homes, and others.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-rear-seat-infotainment-market-analysis-shows-sky-rocketing-growth-in-revenue-with-cagr-125-by-2025-2021-02-02

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United StatesEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaCentral South America