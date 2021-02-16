Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market is expected to hold a value of USD 10,487.24 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a growth of 6.72% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Synopsis

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8787

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) is a type of test that is generally used to measure the heart’s rhythm and electrical activity. Increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the developing healthcare infrastructure are the key factors that are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population and technological advancements in wireless monitoring & wearable devices are also expected to boost market growth.

Market Influencer

The high burden of cardiovascular patients is increasing the market demand for ECG tests.

ALSO READ :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diagnostic-electrocardiograph-market-8787

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases. According to data published by the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases cause approximately 17.9 million deaths every year globally.

Increasing Geriatric Population

Technological Advancements in Wireless Monitoring and Wearable Devices

Developing healthcare infrastructure

Increasing R&D expenditure by market players to develop novel ECG devices.

ALSO READ :https://teletype.in/@reshu/7BXfBMfRD

Market Restraints

The dearth of Skilled Professionals

Uncertainty in market saturation and economic circumstances

Irregular reimbursement policies

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Resting ECG Devices: This segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to its high usage in hospitals.

Stress ECG Devices: Features such as flexibility in application and wireless data acquisition are increasing the popularity of these devices, hence contributing to the market growth.

Implantable Loop Recorders: Rising popularity of implantable diagnostic devices is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices: Long term monitoring benefits over other products is expected to drive the market growth

Event Monitors: Rising technological advancements are expected to drive market growth.

Holter Monitors: This segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR owing to quick & enhance diagnosis.

Smart ECG Monitors: Growing demand for wearable and smart diagnostic devices is anticipated to affect the market growth positively.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cancer-registry-software-market-size-estimation-business-overview-research-insights-latest-trends-and-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-2024-2021-02-02

By Lead Type

12-Lead ECG Devices: Rising demand due to high chances of capturing arrhythmia or ischemia signals is expected to drive the market growth.

5-Lead ECG Devices: Growing usage in mobile telemetry devices is anticipated to drive the market growth.

3-Lead ECG Devices: This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its usage in a variety of cardiac diagnostic tests.

6-Lead ECG Devices: High efficiency and low cost are expected to drive market growth.

Single-Lead ECG Devices: Increasing popularity of mobile diagnostic solutions is expected to drive the market growth.

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics: This segment is expected to grow significantly, owing to the rising patient population.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers: This segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth owing to its increasing popularity in developing countries.

Others: This includes research and academic institutes and specialty centers, among others.

By Region

Americas: The largest regional market. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and arrhythmia, among others. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December 2019, approximately 647,000 people in America die every year due to heart disease. Moreover, the high demand for medical devices is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Europe: The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market in Europe held the second-largest position in 2018 owing to the rising geriatric population in the region. According to a report published by the European Union, approximately 29.6% of people in Europe are above the age of 65. Moreover, increasing acceptance of novel diagnostic products across the region is also expected to boost the market growth.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market. The growth of the diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market in this region is owing to rising per capita disposable income and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in January 2018, the incidence rate of stroke in Japan was 422/100,000 person-years among men and 212/100,000 person-years among women. All these factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Middle East & Africa: The market is expected to show steady growth due to the rising burden of cardiac diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 49% of all deaths in Oman are caused due to cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, slowly developing healthcare infrastructure is also expected to boost the market growth.

Key Players

General Electric Company (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Hillrom Services, Inc. (US)

Spacelabs Healthcare (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Schiller (Switzerland)

ACS Diagnostics (US)

BPL Medical Technologies (India)

Fukuda Denshi (Japan)

BTL (US)

Edan Instruments, Inc. (China)

Cardioline SpA (Italy)

Norav Medical (US)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/malignant-lymphoma-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-01-12

https://thedailychronicle.in/