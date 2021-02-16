Shortening Market Trend | Size, Value Share and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Shortening is any fat that is solid at room temperature and used in cooking purpose for bakery, confectionery, and other products. The term shortening is often used for hydrogenated vegetable oil which technically refers to all type of solid fats and is gaining demand due to the major applications of shortenings in baking and cooking. Shortening is also used in food preparations that require deep frying owing to its high smoke point. Moreover, it is used as a pan coating to prevent baked goods from sticking to the pan. Consumption of shortening involves health benefits such as unsaturated fat present in shortening reduces the risk of heart disease thereby driving the growth of shortening market.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Shortening Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6496

Top Key Players

The J. M. Smucker Co. (US),

Bunge Ltd. (US),

Associated British Foods plc (UK.),

NUTIVA Inc. (US),

Ventura Foods (US),

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US),

Cargill, Inc. (US),

OJSC Nizhny Novgorod Fats & Oils Group (Russia),

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US),

Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore)

Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Related Report Link:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/civil-helicopter-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-138814-million-by-2024-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/air-freight-software-market-is-expected-to-register-a-cagr-of-82-during-the-forecast-period-of-2020-to-2025-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-mro-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-4700-million-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-1460-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/space-launch-services-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-3022-billion-by-2025-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aviation-analytics-market-industry-analysis-global-segments-key-players-drivers-trends-and-forecast-2020—2030-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://thedailychronicle.in/