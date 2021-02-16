Zinc Sulfate Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Increasing estimates of zinc deficiency disorders as well as increasing demand from the agricultural sector are the main factors driving the global zinc sulphate market. Moreover the rising chemical industry, combined with the increasing use of zinc sulphate in the chemical industry, are some of the secondary factors that are increasing the growth of the global market for zinc sulphate.

However, low bioavailability and chemical-related side effects are some of the parameters that are restricting market growth over the forecast period. In addition, insufficient awareness of health, low dietary intake, low bioavailability, unhygienic conditions, recurrent infections, poor socio-economic status, unstable political situation, poor priority setting in the national agenda can be a restrictive factor for the global market for zinc sulphate.

Increased adoption of zinc sulphate in the desulphurization process and production of latex products is a factor that is expected to generate revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Zinc Sulfate Market Segmental Analysis

Based on type, use and end-user industry, the global zinc sulphate market is segmented.

The global demand for zinc sulphate is classified by type into anhydrous zinc sulphate, monohydrate zinc sulphate, hexahydrate zinc sulphate, and heptahydrate zinc sulphate. Due to their high stability and less moisture absorption properties, zinc sulphate monohydrate and zinc sulphate heptahydrate accounted for a large portion.

On the basis of this use the global demand for zinc sulphate is categorised into medicinal, agrochemical, chemical, water and synthetic fibres. The use of zinc sulphate as an agrochemical was responsible for driving the global demand for zinc sulphate.

Zinc Sulfate Market Regional Overview

Five areas cover the global demand for zinc sulphate: Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, the market share of zinc sulphate is expected to be leading in the Asia Pacific region, followed by the Middle East & Africa region, further monitored by Europe. South Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea have a high prevalence of zinc-deficient populations in the Asia Pacific, generating an emerging market for zinc sulphate. India, with a high proportion of the population engaged in agriculture & agriculture occupations due to high cases of infant mortality, is taking measures to tackle population zinc deficiency by supplementing zinc sulphate fertilisers, pesticides, and fungicides with crops. In China, however, usage is projected to decrease in line with the decrease in lithopone pigment demand in China.

The Middle East & Africa, followed by the Asia Pacific, has seen intensive development due to the vast population of the African region suffering from zinc deficiency and other health-related problems. In addition to this the government has taken positive steps to identify ways to tackle diseases. Due to this aspect the agriculture and healthcare sector will have a productive scope to grab the demand.

In Europe, the demand for zinc sulphate is expected to see steady growth due to the change in customer preference towards agrochemicals dependent on zinc sulphate, electroplating, and flotation.

Because of a strong zinc deficient population, Mexico is pushing the zinc sulphate demand in Latin America. Besides this the demand for zinc sulphate in other areas of Latin America and North America is largely mature and is projected to remain so.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major key players of global zinc sulfate market are Changsha Latian Chemicals Co., Ltd, Midsouth Chemical, Rech Chemical Co. Ltd, Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory, Zinc Nacional, Ravi Chem Industries, Alpha Chemicals, Balaji Industries, Old Bridge Chemical, Inc., Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co., China Bohigh, Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd., Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, Gupta Agri Care, and Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

