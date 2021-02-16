Direct Carrier Billing Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Forecasts to 2024

Market Highlights

Data carrier billing service is an online payment method that allows a consumer to make a purchase against his phone bill. The process eliminates the need for a banking infrastructure for making transactions. In this observation by Market Research Future (MRFR), it has been revealed that the global direct carrier billing market is expected to register a significant CAGR across the projection period 2018 to 2023. The market is anticipated to earn a decent amount of revenue over the next couple of years.

The potential for direct carrier billing is tremendous. The app-based companies like Apple App Store, Google Play, Windows Phone Store, and BlackBerry World are widely switching to carrier billing. Google and Microsoft use direct carrier billing in 32 and 45 markets respectively. DCB is highly useful to people who lack access to the basic financial services, such as consumers without bank or credit accounts. This pose as a major driver for the growth of digital carrier market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6169

Segmentation:

The component-based segments of the direct carrier billing market are hardware, software, and services (professional and managed).

On the basis of type, the direct carrier billing market has been segmented into Limited DCB, Pure DCB, PIN or MO Base Window, MSISDN Forwarding, and others.

Based on the feature, the direct carrier billing market has been segmented into PIN defined, Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated, Pre-defined Window, and Others.

The direct carrier billing market is divided on the basis of authentication type into single-factor authentication and two-factor authentication.

By platform, the direct carrier billing market has been segmented into Android, Windows, and iOS.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for direct carrier billing is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of direct carrier billing market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Direct carrier billing companies make most of their money in developed markets like North America and Europe. The market for DCB in Europe is expected to grow due to the initiatives taken by the government. Payments across Europe are regulated by the Payments Services Directive (PSD) 2007, which is designed to increase pan-European competition and participation in the payments industry from non-banks. The new regulation is standardizing and improving payment efficiency across the EU FinTech industry while promoting innovation and competition between banks and new payment service providers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at significant pace during the forecast period due to higher smartphone penetration due to a population explosion in the region. Due to rise in the number of smartphones users, traditional payment methods are lagging behind. The market for direct carrier billing has great potential in emerging markets like India, where mobile penetration is high, however, hundreds of millions of people lack credit cards or bank accounts.

Competitive Dashboard:

NTT DoCoMo, Boku, Singtel, Bango, Swisscom, Fortumo, DIMOCO, T-Mobile, Telenor, AT&T, Bell Canada, and Orange are some of the few top-notch players of the direct carrier billing market analyzed in this report. These players are focusing on technological innovations for capturing market share and sustaining competition. The growing popularity of the service is likely to attract new players to the competitive landscape of the global market in the upcoming years. Also, growth approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, value-added services, collaborations, strategic partnerships with competitors, etc. are poised to be witnessed in the direct carrier billing market over the next couple of years. The focus and investments in regional expansion are expected to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the market in the years to come.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Fortumo, a data carrier billing service provider, and Vidio, an Indonesian streaming platform, have signed a direct carrier billing partnership.

In October 2019, Telefónica, a Spanish multinational telecommunications company, has partnered with preeminent mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO Digital, for the development of direct carrier billing (DCB).

Related Reports:

https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/e-governance_market_research_methodologies_top_companies_overview_report_forecast_to_2023

https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/portable_data_storage_market_opportunities_future_and_business_analysis_by_forecast_2025

https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/open_iot_platform_market_segments_upcoming_opportunities_trends_and_industry_outlook_2025

https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/virtual_private_cloud_market_global_briefing_and_future_outlook_2019_to_2023_covid-19_impact

https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/global_smart_lecture_capture_system_market_research_report_to_share_market_insights_and_dynamics

https://thedailychronicle.in/