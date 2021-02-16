Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The kidney stone market is creating quite a ripple owing to the technological advancements it has seen over the years. This advancement has made treatments more impactful, and the permeation of healthcare has eased the integration process of the kidney stone sector across social strata, inflating the market in the process. The medicinal and engineering leaps the industry has taken in over the decades made the diagnosis easier and treatment more reliable. The global kidney stone management market is expecting a growth of 4%

CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). Their published report has its focus on segmental analysis, and factors that can impact the market in the foreseeable future. Among the major factors, increasing adoption of the industry-based life and approval of urban ways have squarely inspired a spurt in cases related to urolithiasis. In addition, diabetes and kidney stone are diseases that grow in tandem, and diabetes is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world which gives a glimpse of possibilities for the kidney stone market in the coming years. At the same time, minimally invasive surgeries are becoming a trend and they are cost-effective which makes people rely on it more than before.

On the downside, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy can cause hypertension deterring the kidney stone market prospect during the forecast period. But a long slumber cannot be expected as other therapies can steer the kidney stone market out of any further damage.

Segmental Analysis

The market segmentation of the kidney stone market comprises of types of test, treatment types, diagnosis options, and regions. By types of tests, the kidney stone market comprises of cystine stones, uric acid, struvite kidney stones, and calcium stones. The segmentation on the basis of treatment types comprises of ureteroscopy (URS), extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), and medications. The diagnosis options-based segmentation of the kidney stone market comprises of X-ray, intravenous pyelography (IVP) or intravenous urogram, computed tomography (CT) scan, and ultrasound. The regional segments included in the market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the kidney stone market comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American region is presently leading the global market portion. The European region has the second place in the market. The Asia Pacific region has gained the third spot and is projected to display considerable growth due to the incidence of countries such as China, India, and Japan. China is leading the region as it is in the top most contributing position. Though, the contribution from the MEA and the LATAM are the minimum as their healthcare sector is still undergoing a substantial overhauling transformation.

Competitive Analysis

The market has prominently nullified the market trials and thus is encouraging a boost in the number of companies in the market. The market is at the topmost production level and will be able to make better value for the firms in the market and its shareholders. The ability to utilize the economies of scale is proving to be positive for the market’s complete growth. The diversification of the product variety in the market is raising the prospects for the advancement of the market. The organization inclination in the market is reinforcing the level of expansion that can be achieved in the current market scenario. The development patterns are modified in tandem to the customer penchant to realize the maximum growth, and in the long run, viability.

The top competitors in the kidney stone market are DirexGroup (Israel), Boston Scientific Corp. (U.S.), Stryker Corp. (U.S.), Medispec Ltd. (U.S.), Convergent Laser Technologies (U.S.), Storz Medical AG (Switzerland), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc. (Turkey), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), Olympus Corp. (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), and others.

Industry Updates:

July 2018 The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has published a new draft for guidelines calling for the quicker treatment of patients with kidney stones feeling severe pain. The Institute is backing wider admission to a procedure named shockwave lithotripsy (SWL), which beams soundwaves into the kidneys from outside the body to destroy the stones, without the need for traditional surgery. According to the recommendations, the eligible individuals should be offered the procedure within 48-hours of medical assessment.

