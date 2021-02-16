Global SaaS-based IT Security Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

SaaS-based IT Security market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SaaS-based IT Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

McAfee, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Identity and Access Management Services

Web Gateway Services

Email Gateway Services

Cloud Encryption Services

SIEM Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

