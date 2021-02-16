Global Real Estate & Property SoftwareMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Real Estate & Property Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate & Property Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Real Data
Zilculator
CREmodel
The Analyst PRO
RealNex
ProAPod
Ipreo
Property Metrics
Valuate
Real Estate Analysis Software, LLC
Buildium
Dealpath
CrowdStreet
Craft Silicon
Caltina
InvestNext
Kitt
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ERP
RSM
PMS
CRM
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Lending
Property Management
Facility Management
Brokerage
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
