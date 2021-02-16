Global Real Estate & Property SoftwareMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Real Estate & Property Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate & Property Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Real Data

Zilculator

CREmodel

The Analyst PRO

RealNex

ProAPod

Ipreo

Property Metrics

Valuate

Real Estate Analysis Software, LLC

Buildium

Dealpath

CrowdStreet

Craft Silicon

Caltina

InvestNext

Kitt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ERP

RSM

PMS

CRM

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Lending

Property Management

Facility Management

Brokerage

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

