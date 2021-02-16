Air handling units Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Drivers and Restraints

Owing to industrialization and urbanization the market for the high voltage alternating current applications is growing. The demand for The global increase in the construction of offices, classrooms, commercial buildings, and industries is expected to fuel the air handling device market further. The increasing demand for air handling units from commercial application sectors such as shopping malls , hospitals, data centers, pharmaceutical universities & other industries, and laboratories is expected to drive the market for air handling units. Demand for central cooling conditioners and heating tools is increasing and the demand for ventilation and air handler products is also high. In addition, stringent regulations against cheap air quality have also led to strong demand for air handling units (AHU). The main factors driving the markets for air handling units include increasing industrialization, increasing infrastructure projects, increasing projects for district cooling / heating. The increasing use of air handling units across various application sectors, such as commercial buildings, universities, industries, hospitals, data centers, and server rooms is expected to fuel the growth of the market for air handling units.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/962

Segmental Analysis

Air Handling Unit Market can be segmented, based on capacity, effect, and region. On the basis of effect, the market is bifurcated as Single Effect and Double Effect. The double effect segment is leading the market size owing to advance functions such as temperature reset, different volume regulator, less energy consumption, demand-based control, and removal of cooling/heating process. On the basis of capacity, the market is divided as 5000m3/hr – 15000m3/hr, up to 5000m3/hr, and above 15000m3/hr. Up to 5000m3/hr segment is slated to account for the largest market size due to its augmented use by residential and small premises, and also by growing commercial buildings.

ALSO READ : https://www.scribd.com/document/478893416/Medical-Vacuum-Systems-Market-Research-Report-Forecast-to-2023

Regional analysis

The global market regional review was performed in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.Asia Pacific region and the Middle East region are projected to drive the market as the regions’ wealth rises due to high demand for infrastructure. China, South Korea, India are economies that are investing in new smart city ventures, infrastructure growth that is directly linked to the nation’s economy. That drives the developing economies’ demand for air handling units. This region’s large share is due to the high rate of economic growth, followed by heavy investments across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, building & construction, hospitals, data centers, and R&D labs. In addition, initiatives taken by different governments to inflow foreign investment to support domestic demand are also anticipated to drive demand from the air handling units in this area.

ALSO READ http://www.mediafire.com/file/mgkun5hcq63dapj/Medical_Vacuum_Systems_Market_Research_Report_-_Forecast_to_2023.pdf/file

The Middle East area expects a increase in District Cooling and Heating projects as well as new smart cities with integrated air systems. That is expected to positively drive the AHU market. In addition, the regulations for ensuring air quality for safe atmosphere for staff in the commercial building also drive the need for air handling systems to ensure adequate ventilation in the buildings.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/air-handling-units-market-overview-2021-global-industry-share-growth-predictions-statistics-geography-trends-and-applications-industry-forecast-by-2023-2021-02-05

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are

Systemair (Sweden)

Daikin (Japan)

TROX (U.S.)

Lennox International (U.S.)

GEA Air Treatment (Germany)

Johnson Controls (U.S.)

Sabiana (U.K)

Flakt Woods (U.K.). and Hitachi Ventus (Japan)

Carrier Corporation (UK)

Flakt Woods Group (Sweden)

Trane Inc. (Ireland)

CIAT Group (France)

Swegon (Sweden)

Table Of Content



1 Executive Summary



2 Scope Of The Report



2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape



3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Continued…

List Of Tables



Table 1 Global Air Handling Units Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Air Handling Units Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Air Handling Units Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 RoW Air Handling Units Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 Global Air Handling Units Market By Effect Market: By Regions, 2018-2023

Table 7 North America Air Handling Units Market By Effect: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 8 Europe Air Handling Units Market By Effect: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 7 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Market By Effect: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 10 RoW Air Handling Units Market By Effect: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 9 Global Air Handling Units Market, By Capacity, By Regions, 2018-2023

Table 12 North America Air Handling Units Market, By Capacity, By Country, 2018-2023

Table 13 Europe Air Handling Units Market, By Capacity, By Country, 2018-2023

Continued…

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bulimia-nervosa-market-market-opportunities-competitive-landscape-segmentation-analysis-forecast-2023-2021-01-12

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312