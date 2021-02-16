Categories
Metal Embossing Machine By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Market Highlights

 

Metal embossing machine is based on the principle of metal stamping

 

technology. The machine is primarily carried out by passing sheet or metal

 

strip between the rolls of desired pattern in the machine. The main metals used

 

for the process are aluminum (all alloys), brass, card stock, copper,

 

galvanized steel, hot rolled steel, steel (all alloys), and zinc.

 

Increase in the need for product tagging and growth in demand for

 

three-dimensional patterns on metal are the main driving factors for the global

 

metal embossing machine market. Moreover, increase investment towards the

 

research and development to minimize the high cost of the automated machines

 

are expected to enhance the demand for automated metal embossing machine in the

 

market during the forecast period. The change in consumer purchasing behavior

 

through shifting preference for automated metal embossing machine compared to

 

manual automated metal embossing machine further create opportunities in the

 

market. The growth in new product development from the leading companies such

 

as Pannier Corporation (US), Jawo Sheng Precise Machinery Works Co., Ltd (Taiwan),

 

Alliance Machine & Engraving, LLC (US), and YURI ROLL Co., Ltd (Japan), in

 

the market are further enhance the demand and sales for the metal embossing

 

machine in the global market during the forecast period. However, the

 

availability of small substitutes like handheld embossing with marking tools is

 

expected to create challenges in the market for the manufacturers. Moreover,

 

the volatility in the price of the raw materials is expected to hamper the

 

growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, any uncertainty can

 

hamper the growth of the global metal embossing machine market.

The global metal embossing machine market is segmented into

 

product type and end-use. The product type segment is further segmented as

 

manual metal embossing machine and automatic metal embossing machine. The

 

manual metal embossing machine segment is expected to be the largest market

 

share in 2018. The end-use segment is sub-segmented into low and medium volume

 

and high volume. The low and medium volume segment is expected to be the

 

largest market share in 2018.

Market Research Analysis

 

In terms of region, the global metal embossing machine market has

 

been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the

 

World. Asia-Pacific is expected to held for the largest market share during the

 

forecast period owing to the growth of foreign investments for manufacturing

 

plants and increase in the production of metal components across the aerospace,

 

industrial machinery, and automotive industries.  China

 

is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing country in

 

Asia-Pacific metal embossing machine market. Europe metal embossing machine

 

market is expected to witness growth due to the presence of a wide number of

 

manufacturing companies. Moreover, the stringent government regulations for the

 

machine and component tagging are expected to further lead the growth of the

 

market in the region during the forecast period. Germany is expected to be the

 

largest country in Europe metal embossing machine market. North America is one

 

of the main markets for metal embossing machine owing to the growth of the

 

industrial sector. This is expected to support the growth of the market during

 

the forecast period. In North America, the US is expected to be the largest

 

market in metal embossing machine and Mexico is expected to lead the market in

 

terms of CAGR during the forecast period. In the Rest of the World, South

 

America is expected to be the highest market share compared to the Middle East

 

& Africa owing to the expansion of the industrial sector and service

 

industry. South America accounted for the largest market share in terms of

 

value and volume in the Rest of the World metal embossing machine market.

Key Players

 

The leading players in the global metal embossing machine market

 

include Nanjing Harsle

 

Machine Tool Co. Ltd (China), Identification Systems Group (US), Pannier

 

Corporation (US), Jawo Sheng Precise Machinery Works Co., Ltd (Taiwan),

 

Alliance Machine & Engraving, LLC (US), YURI ROLL Co., Ltd (Japan), Anhui

 

LIFU Machinery Technology Co., Ltd (China), Big City Manufacturing (US),

 

GÜÇLÜPOL – Poliüretan Kauçuk ve Makina SAN.TİC. LTD (Turkey), and Zhengzhou

 

Ellsen Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd (China) among others.

ALSO READ:

