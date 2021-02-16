Global Parking Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Parking Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parking Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oobeo, inc

SecurePark Technologies

Parkalot

SpotHero

Gtechna

Parkable

ParkOffice

SKIDATA

Passport Parking

T2 Systems

O-Valet

ParkSol

TIBA Parking

Genetec Inc

Gateworks Corporation

Colibri Solutions LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Auto Pay Parking System

Active RFID Parking System

Robotic Parking Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Mall

Residential

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Parking Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Parking Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Parking Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

