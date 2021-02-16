Global Hospital Beds Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

As per the latest analysis published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global hospital beds market is expected to strike a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The market is poised to reach a valuation of USD 2,553.4 Mn by 2023-end up from USD 1,590.1 million in 2016. The count of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, etc. is seen to be on the rise. This, in turn, has created an enormous demand for healthcare services, thus, augmenting the automated hospital beds market.

The early adoption of tech-driven changes in the healthcare sector of developed economies is primarily responsible for driving the growth of the automated hospital beds market. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) to hospital beds is presumed to enhance efficiency for monitoring patients’ vitals. It is further supposed to create demand in the foreseeable future.

The rising healthcare expenditure has unleashed enormous growth potential for market players. On the flip side, the high cost of automated hospital beds is poised to check the growth of the market through the projection period.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the automated hospital beds market has been segmented into semi-automatic hospital beds and fully automatic hospital beds.

By technology, the automated hospital beds market has been segmented into basic automated hospital beds and smart automated hospital beds

By the type of treatment, the automated hospital beds market has been segmented into critical care, acute care, and long-term care.

By usage, the global automated hospital beds market has been segmented into intensive care, delivery/birthing, general purpose, pediatric, pressure relief, bariatric, psychiatric care, and others.

By end user, the automated hospital beds market has been segmented into reproductive care centers, home users, hospitals & clinics, dentistry, and others

Regional Analysis:

The global automated hospital beds market, by region, has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Key players in Europe has been emphasizing on the advancement of technology in healthcare sector. This, in turn, is expected to unleash growth opportunities for the participants of automated hospital beds market. The region houses some of the major players and is poised to secure its pole position in the global market through the forecast period.

North America is estimated to retain the second spot in the global marketplace. The penchant for novel technologies prevailing in the region has led to early adoption of automated hospital beds in the region. In addition, the region is burdened under the large-scale prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, etc. it is projected to push the automated hospital beds market on an upward trajectory during the review period.

Asia Pacific is the hotspot for medical tourism, and a large population of patients from the world is attracted to visit the region every year. The growth of medical tourism in countries such as India, China, South Korea, Singapore, etc. is likely to drive the expansion of the regional automated hospital beds market in the forthcoming years.

The Middle East & Africa is forecasted to exhibit steady growth over the next couple of years. Although the Middle Eastern countries such as the U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, etc. poses enormous growth potential, the poor socio-economic condition of the African region remains an impediment to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Gendron Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom, Linet spol. s r.o., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Ltd., and Stryker.

Industry News:

In May 2018, Scotland-based NHS Highland hospital has announced the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology to hospital beds for monitoring the patients more efficiently. The automation of hospital beds in the hospital has started as a trial process.

In December 2018, EarlySense, an Israeli medical device company, has partnered with Hill-Rom, a manufacturer of hospital beds, furniture, other health care equipment, and medical technology systems, for the development of Centrella Smart Bed which will be embedded with EarlySense sensor.

