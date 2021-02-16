Global Smart Homes Technology Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Smart Home Technology has considerably helped homeowners in providing independence and safety even when they are away from home. Owing to such advancement in technology, adoption of smart home devices have witnessed growth over the last couple of years, especially in the developing Asian countries including China, Japan and India among others. Smart home devices and sensors can connect with each other and can communicate and transfer the data to rapidly take the autonomous action.

Smart devices often connect themselves to smartphones or tablets through a mobile app, thereby allowing the users to control the smart device remotely. Asia-Pacific portrays as the emerging region for the overall adoption of smart home technology. Although the technology stands at the niche level, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region when compared to other regions globally. Asia-Pacific smart home technology market has witnessed its wide adoption in the past few years, especially in countries such as China, Japan and India among others.

Increasing awareness among consumers, rapid digitization, high penetration of smartphones, growing need for energy consumption & emission paired with government initiatives in terms of smart cities initiatives in countries such as China, India and Japan are some of the prominent drivers for the smart home technology market in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific smart home market is anticipated to display skyrocketing CAGR of 31.3% over the forecast period. Moreover, the aging population has also created ample room for a smart revolution in healthcare sector thereby driving the Chinese smart home technology market.

However, concerns regarding data security, complex installation paired with the high price of smart home appliances are some of the challenging factors that is expected to hamper the growth of Asian smart home technology market. In spite of such challenges, the potential growth for telecom operators, insurance providers and emerging business opportunities, especially in the Asia-Pacific smart home market is anticipated to attract global players to invest and come up with technologically advanced smart home appliances for consumers in the Asian countries.

Insights Presented in the Report:

Asia-Pacific smart home technology market is segmented based on an application which encompasses safety & security, lighting, HVAC, entertainment, smart appliances and energy management among others. At present, the penetration of smart appliances is much higher compared to other application areas. They are estimated to dominate the market attributed to rising demand for connecting smart appliances and consumer electronics. With changing consumer preferences, the respective application is likely to reach US$ 11,792.5 million by 2024.

