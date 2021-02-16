Global Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Surgical Retractors Market Overview:

Increasing number of surgical procedures leading to increase demand of surgical retractors. Surgical retractors are one of the important surgical instruments which is used to separate the edges of the wound or surgical incision.

Due to increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe many of the companies are in the race to introduce better treatment for obesity. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.

Additionally, the growing research and development expenditure by the government as well as private sector is likely to contribute to the market growth. As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK. However, the cost of surgery and surgical products may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Global Surgical Retractors Market Research Report: by Product Type (hand retractors and self-retaining retractors), by Design (fixed or flat frame retractors), by Product Usage (Tissue Handling and Dissection), by Application, by End User – Forecast Till 2023

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global surgical retractors market owing to the growing R&D budgets by both government as well as commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global surgical retractors market owing to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries. Asia Pacific has served an opportunity for developing surgical retractors market in this region due to increasing demand for the better treatment and devices and increasing prevalence of disease like diabetes and obesity. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global surgical retractors market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the increasing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Segmentation

The Global Surgical Retractors Market has been segmented into product type, design, product usage, application, and end user.

By product type, the market has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and accessories.

Based on design, the market has been segmented into fixed or flat frame retractors, angled or curved frame retractors, and blade or elevated-tipped retractors.

Based on product usage, the market has been segmented into tissue handling and dissection and fluid swabbing.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into obstetric & gynecological, urological, abdominal, cardiothoracic, orthopaedic, head, neck, and spinal, aesthetic surgical, and others.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and surgical centres, ambulatory care centres, and others.

Intended Audience

Surgical Retractors Manufacturers and Distributors

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Government Associations

Global Market – Competitive Dashboard

Some of the prominent players in the Global Surgical Retractors Market are Terumo Corporation, Henry Schein, INC., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical, INC., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, The Cooper Companies, INC., RTI Surgical, INC., Arthrex, Inc., Invuity, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc. and others

