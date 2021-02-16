Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Internet of Things (IoT) Software, including the following market information:
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, General Electric, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Real-time Streaming Analytics Software
Security Solution Software
Data Management Software
Remote Monitoring System Software
Network Bandwidth Management Software
Based on the Application:
Building and Home Automation
Manufacturing
Retail
Transportation
Others
